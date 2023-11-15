Nomination papers, Form-26 affidavits of candidates displayed on ECI website

The citizens can view the copies of affidavits filed by the contesting candidates (Form-26) in the ECI website or by downloading KYC App (Know your candidates App).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The copies of nomination papers of all the contesting candidates along with affidavits (Form-26) have been displayed on the notice board of the Returning Officers.

The Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose in a statement issued here on Wednesday said as per the guidelines issued by ECI, the copies of nomination papers along with affidavits filed by all candidates, set up by the recognized political parties or unrecognized political parties or independents have been uploaded on the ECI website so as to facilitate the general public to view the same.

Also Read 20 candidates withdraw nominations in Hyderabad

The citizens can view the copies of affidavits filed by the contesting candidates (Form-26) in the ECI website or by downloading KYC App (Know your candidates App). The citizens are at liberty to furnish any information contradicting the statements in the nomination form or the affidavits by filing a counter affidavit in the form of sworn affidavit. Copies of such papers will also be displayed on the notice board and on the website.

As per the instructions of the ECI, during scrutiny of nominations the Returning Officer will verify whether all the columns are filled in the affidavit and no column is left blank. The Returning Officer is not mandated to verify the correctness of the information filled by the candidate in the affidavit.

The whole process happens in the presence of General Observer appointed by ECI. If any person finds that any of the content in affidavit is not true then they can approach the concerned court by way of Election Petition, the press release said.