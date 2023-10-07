Andhra rulers utilized dalits as vote bank: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Andhra rulers, who utilized dalits as vote bank, neglected the welfare of the community in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. As a result, dalits remained backward on all fronts.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated an Ambedkar Bhavan constructed with Rs.8 crore in Padmanagar here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said in erstwhile AP, dalits were thrown back economically, socially and politically by Andhra rulers. However, their lives changed after formation of the separate State.

In order to bring glory in the lives of dalits, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme and advised the people to grow economically, socially and politically by utilizing the schemes introduced by the government for the welfare of dalits.

Stating that development was possible only with Chandrashekhar Rao, he appealed to the people to re-elect BRS in the next assembly elections.