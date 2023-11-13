Now, Komatireddy stakes claim to Congress CM post, takes Sonia’s name

Campaigning at Kanchanapally, Deepakunta and Ramulabanda in Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy claimed “Indiramma Rajyam” would come in Telangana within a month

Nalgonda: The Congress candidate in Nalgonda assembly constituency, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Monday said he would become the Chief Minister of Telangana if AICC leader Sonia Gandhi blessed him.

Campaigning at Kanchanapally, Deepakunta and Ramulabanda in Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy claimed “Indiramma Rajyam” would come in Telangana within a month. He exuded confidence that Congress would win the assembly seats in the elections more than required to form a government in the State.

Contrary to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s stance, Venkat Reddy said he would take up responsibility of supply of electricity for 24 hours and also said all vacant posts would be filled up.