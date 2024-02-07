| Odisha Food And Craft Mela At Shilparamam From Feb 9 11

Odisha Food and Craft Mela at Shilparamam from Feb 9-11

The Mela aims to promote and support Odisha's indigenous culture and craftsmanship, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in its vibrant tapestry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 04:35 PM

Hyderabad: Shilparamam in Madhapur is all set to host Odisha Food and Craft Mela in Hyderabad from February 9 to 11.

Organized by Swabhimani Odia Parivaar, the event event promises a vibrant showcase of Odisha’s culinary heritage and exquisite handicrafts, alongside captivating cultural performances.

From intricate Pattachitra paintings to finely woven Sambalpuri textiles, Maniabandha , Tussar, Pipili applique to many more, visitors will have the opportunity to witness and purchase these exquisite creations directly from skilled artisans.

The Mela aims to promote and support Odisha’s indigenous culture and craftsmanship, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in its vibrant tapestry.

For food enthusiasts, the event offers an indulgent journey through Odisha’s cuisine, including iconic dishes like Dahibara allodam and Rasagolla.

Futhermore, live performances featuring the graceful Odissi dance, lively folk music, and regional dance forms are organised in the evenings, celebrating the diverse artistic traditions of Odisha.