Officials urged to expedite paddy procurement in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Jangaon: District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah has directed officials overseeing paddy procurement to accelerate the process.

The call for action came during a comprehensive review meeting held here on Thursday, focusing on grain purchases. He said that 73,821.480 metric tonnes of grain had already been procured across 118 centres. “These purchases were facilitated under the vigilant supervision of the Cooperative Department and IKP, operating through a network of 171 paddy purchase centres within the district. Additionally, there is an expectation of approximately 3,627 metric tonnes of paddy to arrive at the remaining 53 centres,” he said.

Shivalingaiah emphasised the immediate acquisition of grain arriving at the purchase centres and stressed the importance of accurately recording farmers’ details in OPMS (Online Procurement Management System) to ensure swift disbursement of payments to the farmers.

Regarding Custom Milling Rice (CMR), the completion rates stand at 90 percent for the Vanakalam monsoon season and 26 percent for the Yasangi season. Efforts have been mobilised to achieve the outstanding targets within the stipulated timelines.

Officials including In-charge Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Suhasini, District Civil Supplies Officer Roja Rani, DRDO APD Nooruddin, DM Civil Supplies Prasad, DCO Rajender Reddy, and others attended the meeting.