Opposition leaders descending on Telangana to fight KCR: Minister KTR

Published Date - 10:18 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said scores of leaders from both the BJP and the Congress were descending on Telangana to fight a lean man called K Chandrashekhar Rao, ahead of the Assembly elections in the State. He said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different States were all campaigning on behalf of the BJP, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar and several others from other States too were electioneering in the State.

“But our Chief Minister is fit to fight alone against all of them, like a lion,” said Rama Rao during a roadshow in Parigi on Monday. He said unlike the Congress, which treated minorities as a vote-bank and never made any efforts for their socio-economic empowerment, the BRS government was establishing numerous residential educational institutions, giving scholarships, and had allotted the highest budget to minorities and other schemes.

He took a swipe at the Congress as a party with multiple Chief Minister candidates. “Even former Minister K Jana Reddy, who is not even contesting in the elections, is a Chief Minister candidate. But it is upto the people to decide whether they want a sealed cover Chief Minister of the Congress or a lion like Chandrashekhar Rao from Telangana,” he asked.

Comparing the BRS and the Congress, he asked, “What do you want? Electricity or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandu (vultures), schemes or scams?”

He added that the Karnataka farmers were coming to Telangana and saying that it was a mistake to elect Congress in their State sinced it only worsened the power crisis there.