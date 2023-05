P Narayana appointed chairman of Telangana Minimum Wages Advisory Board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed P. Narayana as the chairman of the Telangana State Minimum Wages Advisory Board.

Following this, the State government issued orders on Wednesday, according to an official statement.