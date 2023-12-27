Paddy purchases: Target realisation unlikely

Though paddy purchase centres are to continue their operations till January 15, realisation of the procurement target for the season was unlikely, according to the officials

Updated On - 06:57 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Paddy purchases by the State Civil Supplies Corporation at the minimum support price (MSP) for the Kharif marketing season of 2023-24 may cross 45 lakh metric tonne mark this year. Though paddy purchase centres are to continue their operations till January 15, realisation of the procurement target for the season was unlikely, according to the officials.

The paddy growers have been able to fetch more than the MSP in the market and those moving paddy to the purchase centres are not many. The department has procured 41.84 lakh metric tonnes of paddy so far in the current marketing season. The paddy purchases will continue for another two to three weeks adding the procurement by another 2 lakhs to 3 lakhs tonnes.

The Centre has given a target of 75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the season. But in view of the huge demand in the market, growers preferred to dispose of their produce right at their door steps. The fine variety is being offered more than Rs 2600 per quintal.

In a way the farmers were happy with the price in the open market. The need for market intervention was hardly felt during the season.

In addition to Rs.9000 crore worth of paddy procured this season, the corporation is holding Rs 15000 crore worth of old stocks. The corporation has a stock of some 14 lakh metric tonnes of rice worth Rs 4,500 crore. A huge rice stock is maintained to meet the monthly demand which is in the order of two lakh tonnes, they added.

Procurement target given to state – 75 lakh tonnes

Target realised so far 41. 84 lakh tonnes

Paddy continue to enjoy good demand in market

Corporation holds 70 lakh tonnes of old stocks