Patancheru benefited the most under BRS govt: Harish

Harish Rao said that industries in Patancheru were now back on track and the workforce could find itself engaged in three shifts as the State govt ensured adequate power supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that industries in Patancheru, which were badly hit by power holidays in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, were now back on track and the workforce could find itself engaged in three shifts as the State government ensured adequate power supply overcoming all major challenges faced by it in the power sector.

Addressing a public meeting after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for a 200-bed super specialty hospital at Patancheru, he said once construction of the hospital was completed, the local people would not have to visit Gandhi Hospital or Osmania Hospital in the State capital for treatment or diagnosis. The health sector development in the State gained momentum under the BRS government. So was the case with the medical education sector.

The number of MBBS seats in the State went up from 2850 to 8340 during the last nine years. Almost every assembly constituency had got a dialysis centre in the State.

The government had sanctioned a medical college in Sangareddy along with a residential law college and many other educational institutions.

Once the Sangameswara and Basaveswara irrigation projects were completed over 4 lakh acres of land would get irrigation facilities extended, he said.