Patancheru MLA presents raincoats to cops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy handed over raincoats to 425 police personnel at his own expense.

During a programme at GMR Convention Centre in Patancheru, Superintendent of Police M Ramana Kumar distributed the raincoats to the personnel on Monday.

The MLA spent Rs 4 lakhs for the cause. DSP N Purusottam Reddy and others were present.