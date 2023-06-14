RGUKT-Basar extends Rs 1 lakh to kin of student

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Authorities of RGUKT-Basar observe silence to pay homage to Deepika on the premises of the varsity on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar extended an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of Vadla Deepika, a first year PUC student who was found hanging in a bathroom on the campus on Tuesday. RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana and Director Satheesh Kumar handed over a cheque to her parents on the campus on Wednesday.

Ramana said the student’s death was an unfortunate incident and said steps were being taken to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future.

Deepika (19), was found hanging from her dupatta after appearing for her annual examination on Tuesday. She was a native of Gorekal of Sangareddy district. With police suspecting her death to be a case of death by suicide, an internal inquiry too is on to find out possible reasons.