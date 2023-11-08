PhD for KITS Warangal faculty

Raghu Salla, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (Networks) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), was awarded a PhD degree by Osmania University, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hanamkonda: Raghu Salla, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (Networks) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), was awarded a PhD degree by Osmania University, Hyderabad, said KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

His research centred on the development of a groundbreaking “Convolutional Neural Network Model for the Automatic Segmentation of Brain MRI Images.” Under the guidance of Professor T. Adilakshmi, the Head of the Department of CSE at Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad, he did his research and submitted the thesis. The primary objective of his research was to enhance the detection and segmentation of brain tumours within MRI images.