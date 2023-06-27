Photos, video clips of Telangana statehood fight invited

State government has shouldered the task of collecting historical evidences related directly to the Telangana movement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: The State government has shouldered the task of collecting historical evidences related directly to the Telangana movement and the Statehood aspirations of its people that would help us better understand the long-drawn struggle in all its dimensions, according to K Ashok Reddy, Special Commissioner, Information and Public Relations.

In an official release here on Tuesday, he invited people from across the State to share photos, videos and evidences of different phases of the fight for Statehood, its eventful annals and other episodes of the contemporary issues by mailing them to The Special Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, AC Guards, Masab Tank Hyderabad- 500028 before July 5.

Telangana State has great history, culture and legacy. So is the case with its fight for Statehood. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who led the movement strictly adhering to tenets of non violence, realised it fighting against all odds on June 2, 2014.

He appealed to the enthusiasts with such evidences on hand to make use of the opportunity and join the initiative of the State. For further details, they can contact G Bimal Dev, Assistant Director( Photo) on mobile no 9949351523, Mail ID: adphoto.ts@gmail.com.