PM Modi to address BC Garjana meeting in Hyderabad on Nov 7

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said BC Garjana meeting was being organised to create confidence among the BCs that the BJP was working towards their development

Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Backward Class Garjana meeting in Hyderabad on November 7.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said the meeting was being organised to create confidence among the BCs that the BJP was working towards their development. “We have already declared that if voted to power, we will make a BC leader the Chief Minister. We have allotted over 40 percent tickets to BCs and women to contest assembly polls,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on BJP’s decision to make a BC the Chief Minister, Laxman termed the Congress as anti-BC and said the Congress had done nothing for the upliftment of the community in the last 70 years.

