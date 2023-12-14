Postal pensioners’ adalat to be held in Hyderabad on February 22, 2024

Hyderabad: To consider and redress grievances of Postal Pensioners and Family Pensioners, a Postal Pension Adalat will be held at the office of the Postmaster General, Head Quarters Region, Hyderabad, on February 22, 2024.

The Pension Adalat will be held at 11 am through a video conference and pensioners having grievances can participate. The grievances pertaining to Head Quarters Region regarding Pension matters may be sent by post addressed to “The Asst. Accounts Officer (Accts), O/o the Postmaster General, Head Quarters Region, Jama-i-Osmania Post Office Building, Hyderabad – 500 007.”

The letters and envelopes must bear the inscription “Postal Pension Adalat of Head Quarters Region.” One can access the video call by using the link: https://meet.google.com/sdr-cpgi-irx

A press release said that grievances that have already been resolved, replied to, are under litigation, or pertain to legal matters such as succession and policy issues will not be considered. Also, any grievances received after the specified deadline will not be considered.