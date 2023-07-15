Powerful performances: Check out how these actors masterfully portrayed cops on OTT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: From Harman Baweja’s intense performance in ‘Scoop’ to Manoj Bajpyaee’s brooding presence in ‘The Family Man’, these talented actors have brought the complex and riveting lives of law enforcement officers to the screens. Over the years in the Indian film industry, many famous cop roles have been portrayed by some brilliant actors, delivering unforgettable dialogues and making the characters iconic.

Here we are listing 5 cops from the OTT world that we love:

Harman Baweja – Scoop: In Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop’, Harman Baweja made a strong comeback with his portrayal of JCP Shroff. His intense expressions and brilliant command of the scene received immense love from the audience.

Amit Sadh – Breathe: Amit Sadh’s portrayal of Inspector Kabir Sawant in the gripping web series ‘Breathe’ took the audience by storm. With his brooding presence and impeccable acting skills, Sadh flawlessly portrayed the inner struggles of a cop caught in a web of crime and personal turmoil.

Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat delivered a power-packed performance as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the critically-acclaimed series ‘Paatal Lok’. With his gritty portrayal, Ahlawat brought to life a conflicted cop navigating the dark underbelly of society while dealing with his own demons.

Manoj Bajpayee – The Family Man: Known for his exceptional acting prowess, Manoj Bajpayee showcased his brilliance once again in the popular web series ‘The Family Man’. As Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer torn between his demanding job and his responsibilities towards his family, Bajpayee brought depth and complexity to his character, earning widespread acclaim.

Raveena Tandon – Aranyak: Raveena Tandon’s role as a fierce cop in the web series ‘Aranyak’ marked her powerful comeback to the screen. Portraying SP Khan, a no-nonsense officer dedicated to solving a high-profile murder case, Tandon displayed strong screen presence and unwavering determination, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her portrayal showcased the other side of her acting prowess, surprising her fans.

Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah’s portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the true-crime drama series ‘Delhi Crime’ garnered immense praise from fans and critics alike. Shah brilliantly depicted the strength and resilience of a female police officer leading a team to investigate a horrific rape case. Her nuanced performance showcased her versatility as an actor and earned her well-deserved accolades.