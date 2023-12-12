Prajavani: Queues continue; complainants not allowed after 1 pm

People who are turning up after the scheduled time of 10 am to 1pm are not being permitted into the Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme, which commenced at 10 am is continuing at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands on Tuesday.

However, people who are turning up after the scheduled time of 10 am to 1pm are not being permitted into the Bhavan.

Also Read Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy is the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner

The State government had rechristened the Praja Darbar programme, which was launched on last Friday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, as Prajavani.

With the Chief Minister conducting meetings at the Secretariat, Forest Minister Konda Surekha is accepting the applications from the people. All the applicants, who stood in the queue and entered the Praja Bhavan before 10 am will be allowed to file their grievances.

K Swapna, a resident of LB Nagar, who had come to Praja Bhavan after 1pm was not allowed inside and officials asked her to visit on Friday.

Earlier in the day, people from different places, turned up in large numbers and queued up at the venue.

Banoth Tirupati, a Tadkapally village of Kamareddy, had filed an application seeking ownership certificate of his ancestral lands. Officials said about 800 people could have turned up for the programme on Tuesday.