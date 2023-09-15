Pregnant woman dies at examination centre in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A 26-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, died minutes after she reached an examination centre at the Social Welfare Residential School at Isnapur in Patancheru Mandal on Friday.

The woman, Radhika, had gone to the examination centre to appear for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on Friday morning. She fell unconscious in the examination hall, reportedly of high blood pressure. She was sweating abnormally, police said, adding that though she was rushed to hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.

A case has been registered.