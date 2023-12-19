Prepare propsals for laying Ring Road around Dubbak town: Kotha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy asked Road and Buildings department officials to prepare proposals for building a ring road around Dubbak town to ease the traffic congestion in the growing town.

During a meeting with the R&B officials in his office on Tuesday, the MLA has asked them to prepare proposals for four laning of the existing double road from Habispur to Dubbak town and also from Ande village in Mirudoddi Mandal to Timmapur village in Dubbak mandal.

While reviewing the progress of the already grounded R&B works in his constituency, the BRS MLA asked them to fast-track the works besides preparing the proposals for laying new roads wherever they required.

R&B EE Balaprasad, DE Venkatesham, AEE Srinivas and others were present.