Private agency’s foul play casts shadow over outsourcing jobs in Govt Medical College

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Aspirants applied for an outsourcing job test staged a protest at Government Medical College in Kothagudem on Sunday. The agency, which had no previous experience in conducting the exams, gave up conducting the exam as all the candidates.

Kothagudem: An examination which a private outsourcing agency planned to conduct to recruit personnel for outsourcing jobs in Government Medical College here on Sunday was marred by protests by job aspirants.

The exam scheduled to begin at 2 pm was not commenced even after 4pm, as a result the job aspirants resorted to heated arguments with the test organisers and staged a demonstration at the medical college premises.

It was learnt that a private agency, Arrow Enterprises of Paloncha was entrusted to fill 32 jobs in the medical college on an outsourcing basis. As the district administration received applications to fill up the jobs, the agency filed a case in the High Court questioning how the government would handle the contract they were given.

The agency told the court that as it was their contract and they would conduct the examination and select eligible candidates. In order to fill up the jobs the district administration was said to have received more than 3,500 applications, while the agency received more than 1,000 applications.

The agency screened over four thousand applications and issued hall tickets to about 1,200 candidates to conduct the exam on Sunday. Some were given plain hall tickets with the agency stamp on the hall tickets while the others were given a printed hall ticket.

The agency, which had no previous experience in conducting the exams, gave up conducting the exam as all the candidates who applied for the jobs turned up at the medical college. Then the candidates started arguing with the agency personnel why the exam was not conducted on time. Some accused the agency of taking money from them with an assurance to give them jobs and some insisted on conducting the exam.

SFI district secretary B Veerabhadram, extending solidarity to the candidates, staged a dharna at the college. Speaking to the media he demanded the government to cancel the recognition of Arrow Enterprises immediately and conduct an exam for the candidates who applied through another agency to fill up the jobs on the basis of merit.

The college principal Dr. RL Lakshman Rao, told the media persons that the college has nothing to do with the exam and a decision on filling up the jobs would be taken after consulting the District Collector.