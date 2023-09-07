PRLIS: 90 percent work on drinking water component completed

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Updated On - 08:45 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating the drinking water component of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Scheme on September 16, works on the multi-stage project have gathered pace. Over 90 percent of the works on the pumping stations and main canal were already completed, project officials said.

‘We are equally focusing our attention to the implementation of the Remediation plans and Natural Resources and Community Resources Augmentation Plan which were stressed by the Expert Appraisal Committee that has recommended the irrigation component of project for environmental clearance,’ they said.

As recommended by the EAC, the government has deposited Rs 153.70 crore towards the Remediation plan and the other related activities. Once the final clearances were obtained, works on the irrigation component will also be resumed and completed in a time bound manner.

Two of the nine pumps that completed the dry run under stage I of the PLIS at Narlapur would be made operational after the inaugural wet run for lifting about three tmc of Krishna water into the Narlapur reservoir which has a gross storage capacity of 6.04 tmc. Since it was altogether a new reservoir, it will be filled in three spells.

The pumps are being programmed only for lifting water to support the drinking water supply in the villages en route that have been on a long wait. Pumping of water to Yedula reservoir under Stage 2 will be taken up after impounding water up to the minimum required levels in Narlapur reservoir.

Water would be lifted stage by stage to fill the reservoirs up to karvena. As part of this effort, the shifting of Mission Bhagiratha pipelines in Package nine is also in progress. Tenders will be called for implementation of the canal system as well as the distributaries very soon, they added.