Prof BR Shamanna invited to be Prof of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Prof. B.R. Shamanna, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, has been invited by the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research, Kolar, Karnataka, a deemed university, to be a “Professor of Eminence” in its recently held academic council meeting in the month of September 2023.

In this role, Prof. Shamanna is expected to provide guidance to improve the standards of academics, research and advanced patient care for the university and its component institutions.