Project Assistant needed at NIMS

Candidates are requested to see the NIMS website (www.nims.edu.in) for more details, NIMS management in a press release on Monday said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications from interested candidates to work as ‘Project Assistant’ for a research project in the Department of Medical Oncology, NIMS.

