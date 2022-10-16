PV Narasimha Rao’s statue to be unveiled in Sydney on Oct 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Arrangements are in full swing for unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at Homebush Park in Sydney in Australia on October 22. Later, a meeting will be held at Strathfield Town Hall to commemorate Narasimha Rao and his contribution towards the development of India.

Strathfield Mayor Mathew Blackmore and Councillor Sandhya Reddy among others will participate in the ceremony. PV Narasimha Rao Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, Narasimha Rao’s daughter and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, and other family members also will attend the event.

TRS (BRS) NRI global coordinator and PV Narasimha Rao Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee member Mahesh Bigala along with Sandhya Reddy and others inspected the arrangements at Homebush Park on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mahesh Bigala thanked the local authorities as well as NRIs who supported the initiative to install the statue of the former Prime Minister of India in Sydney. He said a large number of people from Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, among others were also expected to attend.