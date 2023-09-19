Raakshasa Kaavyam: The tale of negative characters

Raakshasa Kaavyam, the film made by a group of Hyderabadi debutants in Tollywood, is backed by ace producer Dil Raju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: Raakshasa Kaavyam, the film made by a group of Hyderabadi debutants in Tollywood, is backed by ace producer Dil Raju. The film’s trailer was released today by Dil Raju.

Raakshasa Kaavyam is written and directed by Sriman Keerthi. The makers of George Reddy made this film too. Damu Reddy is the producer. The film stars Abhai Naveen and Anvesh Michael as its leads. Rohini Aretty Kushalini is the female lead.

Raakshasa Kaavyam trailer takes the audience into the world of negative characters. The film’s trailer hints at some crime setup, but there is enough emotion in the backdrop too, as is evident from the opening scenes. The importance of education also has a good place, as known from the dialogue in the first parts of the trailer. Highlighting the villain roles or negative characters from a couple of dialogues in the trailer shows the different approach of the director Sriman with respect to the current trend. Rajeev Raj and Srikanth’s music is apt for the crime-world vibes.

Naveen and Anvesh brought some natural and raw presentation to the roles with their acting. Dayanand Reddy and Pawon Ramesh played prominent roles.

Raakshasa Kaavyam is going to be released on October 6th in theatres. Dil Raju is extending his support to this film.