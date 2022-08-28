Racing: ‘Inyouwebelieve’ fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The P Prasanna Kumar-trained Inyouwebelieve Bangalore challenger, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Y Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for fillies
3 year olds only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Monday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Barbet 1, White Roses 2, Hero Of The East 3
2. Neglect Me Not 1, Prime Gardenia 2, Silk 3
3. Battle Ready 1, Charmer 2, Special And Thong 3
4. NRI Superpower 1, Yesterday 2 Advance Guard 3
5. Inyouwebelieve 1, Artemis Ignacia 2, Ashwa Morocco 3
6. Amalfitana 1, Spectacular Cruise 2, Tales Of A Legend 3
Day’s Best: Inyouwebelieve.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.