Racing: ‘Inyouwebelieve’ fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Hyderabad: The P Prasanna Kumar-trained Inyouwebelieve Bangalore challenger, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Y Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for fillies

3 year olds only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Monday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Barbet 1, White Roses 2, Hero Of The East 3

2. Neglect Me Not 1, Prime Gardenia 2, Silk 3

3. Battle Ready 1, Charmer 2, Special And Thong 3

4. NRI Superpower 1, Yesterday 2 Advance Guard 3

5. Inyouwebelieve 1, Artemis Ignacia 2, Ashwa Morocco 3

6. Amalfitana 1, Spectacular Cruise 2, Tales Of A Legend 3

Day’s Best: Inyouwebelieve.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.