Racing on street circuits is more challenging: Barclay

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host the country’s first ever Formula E race on Saturday and the TCA Jaguar Racing team principal James Barclay said racing on street circuits is more challenging and that makes the event more interesting.

The 2.8 km track being laid on the NTR Marg will host the Formula E race for the first time. Speaking on the circuit, Barclay said, “We love street circuits. The DAN of the event is to race in the city centre. They are not like F1 tracks which are smooth and sophisticated. These street races are more challenging. This is a brand new challenge on a new circuit. We have never raced here before. So we purely depend on the preparations on the stimulator. The track has a lot of high-speed sections and there are a lot of combined entries in the corners. It is going to pose a lot of challenges to the drivers.”

On their season so far, “We had a positive start. If you look at our performances, we scored points in each race. We have more Jaguars in the top 10 than any one. We have a strong foundation to the team and we hope to convert them into results.” When asked about the tough competition in the race, he revealed, “Formula E race is very challenging. (Tag Heuer) Porsche is a very tough opponent. We can’t rule out Maserati, DP (Penske). They are fast. Generally Porsche and we have strong teams. We don’t want to be complacent and focus on what we can do and come out to do well.

However, he said they relish pressure situations. “Pressure is a pleasure for us. We love big stages and we love big races with fans and all the spotlight. The bigger the moment the better it is,” he added.

He also said that the team that adapts quickly to the new track has the advantage. “The key on a new track is the ability to adapt quickly. We have only two practice sessions in a matter of an hour and we have to be at our best for qualifiers, so that is not long.

Stimulation preparations are very crucial. So the team that adapts quickly has the advantage. Preparing the best in the limited time frame, that is the big challenge.”

Meanwhile, TCA Jaguar driver Mitch Evans said he relishes the challenge to race on a new track. “I am excited for the race. Track looks great on the stimulator. Hopefully we will have a good race,” he said.