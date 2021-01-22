Rajasthan gang held for cheating private employee in Hyderabad

A private employee from Karwan while searching for cars being sold online came across an advertisement on Facebook offering cars at much lower rates from the market.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police arrested a seven member gang from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for cheating a youngster from the city promising to sell a car at a lesser rate here on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Azharuddin Khan, Hassan Khan, Ali Mohammed, Akhtar Khan, Saddam Khan, Shoaib Khan and Saddam.

A private employee from Karwan while searching for cars being sold online came across an advertisement on Facebook offering cars at much lower rates from the market.

Police said the complainant who was tempted by the offer called on the contact number shared in the advertisement and an unidentified man posing as CRPF inspector currently posted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in Shamshabad, responded.

“He told the complainant that to test drive the car, a nominal amount needs to be paid, which the latter did through e-wallet. After few days, he got another call asking to pay Rs 2 lakh more for the car to be delivered,” police said. The victim paid the sum and ended up getting duped.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime team of CCS gathered technical evidence and traced the gang to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

