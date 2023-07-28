Ramachandrapuram reigns as Hyderabad’s rainiest spot, Charminar follows closely

Over the past three years, Hyderabad has witnessed a striking display of rain, and among the 28 mandals that make up the city, Ramachandrapuram has emerged as the city's rainiest spot.

According to the data gathered by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) from June 2020 to July 28, 2023, Ramachandrapuram has been blessed with an abundance of rainfall, totalling 570.8 mm.

Among all the mandals, only two others, Patancheru with 533.9 mm and Serilingampally with 497 mm, have come close to the 500 mm mark for rainfall. Following closely behind is Charminar with 496.3 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The city has witnessed a surge in rainfall compared to the normal average. Over the past three years, the cumulative rainfall recorded was 434.8 mm, surpassing the usual mark of 267.8 mm by a wide margin.

The current monsoon season has further intensified the rainfall situation. After a disappointing June and early July, when the city’s residents yearned for the skies to open up, the last weeks have turned the tables, with the rain gods granting their wish. It seemed as if the weather was making up for lost time.

Many areas experienced excess to large amounts of rain. Quthbullapur, Alwal, Kapra, Kukatpally, Trimulgherry, Serilingampally, Patancheru, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Charminar, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, and Maredpally have received large excess rainfall during this monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad’s cumulative rainfall for the year (from June 1 to July 28) adds up to an impressive 412.6 mm.