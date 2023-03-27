Ramagundam CP inspects ferry points on borders of Telangana, Maharashtra

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari inspected ferry points of Pranahita river in Vemanapalli and Kotapalli mandals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari interacts with fishermen at a ferry point at Kallampalli village in Vemanapalli mandal on Monday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari inspected ferry points of Pranahita river in Vemanapalli and Kotapalli mandals on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra on Monday.

Rajeshwari visited ferry points of Pranahita river at Kallampalli, Venchapalli, and Vemanapalli villages. She also enquired about Maoist-affected villages and forest cover and present conditions on the borders.

She interacted with locals and told the police to conduct community policing events in the villages. The commissioner later inspected Kotapalli and Neelwai police stations.

She told police officials to discharge better quality services to the public, besides maintaining cordial relations with locals.

She asked them to create awareness over installation of CCTV cameras to step up surveillance and to prevent crimes.

Mancherial DCP K Sudhir Ramnath, Jaipur ACP G Narender, Chennur Inspector Vasudeva Rao and Sub-Inspector Venkat were present