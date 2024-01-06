Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad crush Nagaland by an innings and 194 runs

Having posted a massive 474/5 before declaring their innings on the back of Rahul Singh’s double century, Hyderabad then put on a solid show with the ball to dismiss Nagaland for 153 and enforced follow-on. In the second innings, Hyderabad bowlers wreaked havoc to dismiss the hosts to 127 in just over 34 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Tanay Thyagarajan and CV Milind.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad crushed minnows Nagaland by an innings and 194 runs inside two days to pocket seven points, with a bonus point, in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match, at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, on Saturday.

Having posted a massive 474/5 before declaring their innings on the back of Rahul Singh’s double century, Hyderabad then put on a solid show with the ball to dismiss Nagaland for 153 and enforced follow-on. In the second innings, Hyderabad bowlers wreaked havoc to dismiss the hosts to 127 in just over 34 overs.

Also Read Ranji Trophy: Rahul slams double century

Earlier, beginning at overnight 35/1, Nagaland lasted 51.3 overs in their first innings to be all out for 153. Spinner Tanay Thyagarajan spun a web around the hosts picking up five wickets for 43 runs. He was well supported by pacers CV Milind (2/30) and Kartikeya Kak (2/35). Ravi Teja took the lone wicket. For the hosts, RS Janannath Sinivas waged a lone battle with a 79-ball unbeaten 49. However, he ran out of partners as none of them showed a stomach for the fight, conceding a massive 321-run first innings lead.

Tilak didn’t hesitate to impose follow-on and Kartikeya Kak provided the perfect start dismissing the opener Nzanthung Mozhui in the second over. Milind got into the act in his second over when he got rid of Joshua Ozukum. Ravi Teja castled Sedezhalie Rupero to reduce the hosts to 3/32. However, Sumit Kumar (62 off 70; 11×4) took the fight to the opposition with a counter-attacking knock. He added 60 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Rongsen Jonathan (23) before Rohit Rayudu broke the partnership by dismissing the latter.

Milind then struck twin blows on consecutive balls in the 27th over dismissing Sumit Kumar and Imliwati Lemtur and got another in his next over as Hyderabad ran through the tail in no time. Tanay Thyagarajan picked up three wickets to return with 8/70 match figures while Milind ended with 6/51.