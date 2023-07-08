Rare sighting: Pileus cloud spotted in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 08:34 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: City dwellers noticed a rather amusing event on Saturday evening when a pileus cloud formed in the sky. The rainbow splash above a cloud was noticed in several areas of Hyderabad, leaving onlookers amused.

Many who didn’t understand what they saw in the sky, quickly took to social media platforms to inquire about it, sharing images and videos of this rare sighting. T Balaji, a noted weather enthusiast, shared images on Twitter and said that the short rainbow is a “beautiful pileus cloud”.

A pileus cloud, also called a scarf cloud or cap cloud, is a small, horizontal, lenticular cloud appearing above a cauliflower-shaped cloud. Pileus clouds are often short-lived and are fairly uncommon.

“Beautiful pielus clouds seen followed by a STORM FRONT seen as HEAVY RAIN approaching Hyderabad city from West. Rains ahead after 6.30PM. Post some more beautiful pics of approaching shelf cloud, rains,” tweeted Balaji.

Following the event, several parts of the city experienced gusty winds and scattered rainfall.

Beautiful pielus clouds seen followed by a STORM FRONT seen as HEAVY RAIN approaching Hyderabad city from West. Rains ahead after 6.30PM. Post some more beautiful pics of approaching shelf cloud, rains 🌧️#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/fjAKg4V5Gz — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 8, 2023