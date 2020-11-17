Remarkable transformation for Nirmal in six years: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister stated that infrastructure of rural parts in particular connectivity were improved ever since the TRS came into power

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy laid the foundation stone for a check dam at Chamanapalli village in Laxmanachanda mandal and then attended general body meeting of Nirmal and Laxmanachanda mandals on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that the government was giving equal importance to both development and welfare schemes. He stated that infrastructure of rural parts in particular connectivity were improved ever since the TRS came into power. He added that the district underwent a remarkable transformation in many fronts in the last six years.

Addressing participants of general body meetings, the Minister told the public representatives and officials to strive hard for growth of two mandals. He underlined the need to have coordination among the elected representatives and officials concerned. He said that efforts were on to develop both Laxmanachanda and Nirmal mandals on many facets.

