Revanth wants Congress flag to be hoisted in Malkajgiri

In a meeting with Congress party constituency leaders at Malkajgiri on Thursday, he said out of the seven assembly constituencies, Congress had to win at least in four.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the high command would announce the candidates for Lok Sabha elections before Holi festival.

Pointing out that the Congress party had fared badly in the Assembly elections in Malkajgiri Parliament constituency, he wanted party leaders and workers to ensure that party flag was hoisted in the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency win will be the Chief Minister’s victory and not of the candidate’s,” Revanth Reddy said to the leaders.

MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, Patnam Sunitha Reddy and others were present.