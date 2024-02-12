Review meeting conduced with all District Fire Officers in Telangana on Monday

Hyderabad: Director General Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, on Monday conducted a review meeting with all District Fire Officers in Telangana State in view of the approaching summer. During the meeting he discussed the preparedness for the upcoming summer season and other administrative issues.

To meet natural calamities in the future day’s department has trained 72 personnel for the past 15 days in various rescue techniques, which include basic flood rescue, rope rescue techniques. DGFS has appreciated all the trained personnel for their successful completion of training and instructed the DFOs to utilize the trained personnel all over the State.

The fire services department is regularly conducting training for its personnel in different aspects of fire fighting to upgrade their skills. Similarly, awareness programs are also being organized by the department.