Road accident deaths dip in Rachakonda

This year, 633 people have lost their lives while the previous year, 754 people were killed in road accidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The overall road accidents deaths in Rachakonda have come down by 16.04 per cent in 2023. This year, 633 people have lost their lives while the previous year, 754 people were killed in road accidents.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu said new traffic police stations have been sanctioned and the strength of traffic police also increased and remedial measures will be taken to reduce road accidents.

On the flipside, there is an increase on the number of road accidents on the Outer Ring Road with accident rate increasing by 130 per cent in 2023 with 30 deaths compared to 13 deaths the previous year. A detailed analysis will be done to identify the fresh black spots on ORR and necessary measures initiated to bring down the road accidents.

The traffic police booked 1,802,299 non-contact and 4,42,922 contact cases in 2023 while 16,594 persons were caught during drunk driving.