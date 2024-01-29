Ruling party resorting to threats, allege Yellandu BRS councillors

It might be noted that out of 24 councillors in the municipal council 19 councillors of BRS have recently moved the no confidence motion against the municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao

It might be noted that out of 24 councillors in the municipal council 19 councillors of BRS have recently moved the no confidence motion against the municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao

Kothagudem: BRS councillors of Yellandu Municipality have alleged that they were being threatened by ruling party leaders for moving a no confidence motion against the municipal chairman.

It might be noted that out of 24 councillors in the municipal council 19 councillors of BRS have recently moved the no confidence motion against the municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao. He joined Congress along with three others during Assembly polls.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala issued a notice to convene a special meeting on February 5 for a floor test. In view of the development political heat turned up in Yellandu and the BRS councilors were moved to a camp immediately after receiving the notice.

The BRS councillors in a petition submitted to the Collector complained that they were receiving threats and were put under pressure from the ruling Congress party using the police.

Frequent phone calls were being made by Congress leaders with warnings that the BRS councillors would have to face dire consequences if they voted against the municipal chairman.The councillors also expressed fear that they might be prevented from attending the floor test and requested the Collector and Superintendent of Police to ensure that the special meeting on the no-confidence motion would be conducted smoothly.

They asked the Collector and SP to take appropriate security measures so that they could exercise their right to vote democratically as the whip was issued by their party for the floor test.