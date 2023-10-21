Sangareddy: Chintha Prabhakar reaches out to young voters

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee for Sangareddy Chintha Prabhakar is providing free driving licenses to all those who did not already have a license

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

BRS nominee from Sangareddy Assembly Constituency Chintha Prabhakar is presenting free learner's driving license to youth in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: With an aim to spread awareness among youngsters on road safety in Sangareddy constituency and also reach out to the young voters ahead of the Assembly elections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee for Sangareddy Chintha Prabhakar is providing free driving licenses to all those who did not already have a license.

When he made a call asking them to submit applications at his office in Sangareddy, Prabhakar’s office received a staggering 18,000 applications. Collaborating with Regional Transport authorities, Prabhakar has issued learner’s driving licenses for over 6,000 of them so far. Since most of the 18,000 applicants were enrolled as voters post the 2018 elections, Prabhakar’s good deed to them is expected to work in favour of the BRS in the coming elections.

While distributing the free licenses, for which the applicants have to follow the legal processes and tests, Prabhakar and his team were also sensitising them on the need to follow traffic guidelines apart from stressing the need to use a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Prabhakar is spending Rs 3,500 on each of these 18,000 applications since he was getting two and four-wheeler licenses issued. While 75 per cent of the applications received by his office were from men, the rest 25 percent of applications were from women.

Speaking to “Telangana Today”, Prabhakar said he had put a system in place to follow with the RTA to get learners licenses issued to all applicants. After completing the due period, the applicants will also get issued the driving licenses completing all formalities. With this initiative, Prabhakar says he has reached out to almost nine percent of the constituency voters, since the constituency had little over two lakh votes. The effort holds prominence as he had lost the 2018 election by just 2,500 votes.