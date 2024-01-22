Sangareddy Collector flags off voter awareness vehicle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 06:39 PM

Collector Valluru Kranthi is flagging of the vehicle in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi has flagged off the voter awareness vehicle in the Collectorate on Monday ahead of the National Voter Awareness Day which will be celebrated on January 25 every year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector has said that the vehicle will travel in all the five Constituencies in the next three days. It would return to Sangareddy again where they will organise a massive educative programme on November 25.

The artists aboard the vehicle will sensitise the youth on the need to enroll their names as voters through Kala Jathas.