Sardar vallabhbhai Patel Party merges with BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:50 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Two days ahead of the proposed meeting in Aurangabad, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) got a shot in the arm with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Party of Maharashtra announcing its merger with the BRS on Saturday.

The BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao will be addressing a public meeting at Aurangabad on Monday.

Led by Babasaheb Shelke, senior leader Bal Bhim Rao Chavan, working president Subhash Borikar, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party representatives held a meeting with BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy at Aurangabad a few hours ago. After the meeting, Vallabhbhai Patel Party announced its merger with the BRS.

The Vallabhbhai Patel Party leaders have also issued an official statement declaring the merger of their party with the BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Vallabhbhai Patel Party leaders said they were impressed with the vision and leadership of Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“We demand implementation of Telangana model of welfare and development programmes in Maharashtra. To achieve this, there is a necessity to work under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Hence, we have decided to merge our party with BRS,” read the party statement issued by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party president Babasaheb Shelke on Saturday.

Welcoming the merger, BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy said this reflected the growing confidence of Maharashtra people in BRS and the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Apart from professionals, including advocates, doctors, IT employees, many former MPs, MLAs and senior politicians from different parties had joined the BRS, he said.

Further many senior politicians from different parties of Nanded, Kandhar Loha, Dharmabad, Gadchirowli and other constituencies in Aurangabad were evicting interest in joining the BRS, he informed, adding that the BRS meeting on Monday at Aurangabad would be historic as large turnout of people was expected.