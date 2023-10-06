Saroornagar murder: Suspects get life imprisonment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Within 16 months of the murder of B.Nagaraju, a 25-year-old marketing professional reported in May last year at Saroornagar, a fast track court set up at the local court in LB Nagar sentenced two persons to life imprisonment on Friday. The court also imposed fine of Rs.3,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons – Syed Mobin Ahmed (28) and Mohd. Masood Ahmed – bore a grudge against Nagaraju for the latter married Mobin’s sister after converting her religion and against the wish of the family members.

On May 4, 2022, Nagaraju, who was going along with his wife on the bike, was hacked to death by the duo on the road. The Saroornagar police booked a case and arrested them.

The investigation officer and team collected statements from eyewitnesses and circumstantial witnesses, meticulously documenting their accounts. Further, more crucial evidence using technical data support was gathered.

In a significant development, the Test Identification Parade (TIP) was conducted, and multiple eye witnesses positively identified the suspects as the perpetrators.

The fast track court system established through joint efforts with the government and justice was swift. The trial was completed within a year and the sentence was announced.