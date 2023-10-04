Rachakonda Police arrests seven; seizes 1.8 kg ganja

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar), caught seven persons who were allegedly procuring and selling drugs on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar), caught seven persons who were allegedly procuring and selling drugs on Tuesday night. The police seized 1.8 kg ganja, six mobile phones and Rs.1,000 cash from them.

“Three of the suspects were selling ganja in small packets to customers after procuring from some persons. The other four persons are the one who were buying it,” said Sudhakar, Inspector, Rachakonda SOT (L B Nagar).

A case is registered against the seven persons at Saroornagar.