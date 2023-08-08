SBI launches PMSVANidhi publicity campaign in Hyderabad

PMSVANidhi Publicity Campaign was inaugurated with an objective of facilitating Street Vendors to access affordable working capital loans for their livelihood activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: SBI, Hyderabad Circle on Tuesday launched PMSVANidhi (Prime Minister Street Vendors Aatmanirbhar Nidhi) Publicity Campaign by flagging of five PMSVANidhi branded vehicles from their Local Head Office Building at Koti, Hyderabad.

The event was inaugurated with an objective of facilitating Street Vendors to access affordable working capital loans for their livelihood activities. The vehicles would be going around the city explaining the scheme details and urging the street vendors to make best use of the scheme.

The vehicles were flagged off by Amit Jhingran, Deputy Managing Director & Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager, SBI, Hyderabad Circle. Amit Jhingran, emphasized the need for reaching out to all street vendors and micro entrepreneurs and provide necessary credit facility while Rajesh Kumar, highlighted the scheme details of security free Loan upto Rs 50,000 to the street vendors.

The event was also attended by Debashish Mitra General Manager (NW-2), G Bhuvaneswari, Deputy General Manager, SMEBU, senior officials & other staff members.

