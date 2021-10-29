SCR to run six weekly special trains between Secunderabad-Vizag

Hyderabad: To facilitate the passengers during the festive season, South Central Railways (SCR) will be operating six weekly trains between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in November.

Train number 08579 (from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad) will run on November 3, 10 and 17. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7 pm to reach Secunderabad at 7 am next morning. Similarly, train number 08580 (from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam) will operate on November 4, 11 and 18. Starting from Secunderabad at 7.40 pm, ther train will arrive at its destination at 6.40 am, next morning.

Enroute, these special trains will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle and Miryalaguda stations, in both the directions. The special trains will consist of AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches, a press release said.

