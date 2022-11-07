Scribes stage dharna at Warangal collectorate, demand probe into allegations on DEO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Scribes hand over a representation to Warangal Collector Dr Gopi on Monday.

Warangal: Demanding the District Collector Dr B Gopi to ensure revocation of the showcause notice issued a scribe of a vernacular newspaper about the cancellation of his accreditation card, scores of journalists have staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate at Kaloji centre in Hanamkonda on Monday.

They also demanded that a probe should be carried out into allegations of irregularities committed in the transfers of the teachers by the District Educational Officer (DEO) Vasanthi. They have condemned the attitude of District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Bandi Pallavi for issuing the showcause notice to one Rajanna of a Telugu newspaper on cancellation of accreditation card.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State union of Working Journalists (TUWJ-IJU), Hanamkonda District President Gaddam Raji Reddy and Secretary Thota Sudhakar said that the authorities had not followed the due procedure to issue showcause notice to the scribe.

“It is not right on the part of DPRO to issue the showcause to Rajanna who wrote about the alleged irregularities in transfers of teachers. We demand the District Collector to take action on the concerned officials,” they said, adding that they had also submitted a representation to the Collector.

“He (Collector) promised that he would consider withdrawing the notice,” they said.

State Secretary Gadipelli Madu, State Working Committee Members Gunti Vidyasagar, Warangal District President Ramchander, secretary Durga Prasad, Thota Sudhakar, National Council members Sangoju Ravi, K Ravinder Reddy, district leaders Pandilla Laxmma Reddy, Kankanala Santhosh, Sairam, Podishetti Vishnuvardan, Namboodripad, Aluvala Sadashivudu, Jannu Swamy, Bolla Amar, and others were present.