Senior delegation of Ministers from Kerala visit Nehru Zoo Park

Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, welcomed the team of senior officials from Kerala.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: A senior delegation consisting of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Kerala, J Chinchu Rani along with senior veterinarians from Thiruvananthapuram Zoological Park visited the visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad as a part of her two day official visit to Telangana State.

Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, welcomed the team of senior officials from Kerala. Later, Minister from Kerala along with senior Zoo Officials visited all sections of the Nehru Zoological Park including animal enclosures, safari park complex, reptile house, and Wildlife Rescue and rehabilitation centre.

Dr. M.A. Hakeem, Deputy Director veterinary), briefed the delegation about health profile maintenance, rescue operations, and various treatments carried out during the recent days. The Kerala Minister appreciated the maintenance of hygiene and good health condition of all the wild animals in the zoo. She also discussed about various animal exchange programme between Kerela and Telangana, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Orhan Yalman Okan, Consulate General of Turkey along with his family members also visited Nehru Zoological Park. Senior wildlife officials including Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath and A. Nagamani briefed them about the conservation and breeding programmes.