SFA Championship to begin from October 26

Hyderabad is among the 10 cities in participation for the country’s multi-sports school level competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of the Sports For All is set to begin in Hyderabad from October 26. Hyderabad is among the 10 cities in participation for the country’s multi-sports school level competition.

In an effort to identify Hyderabad’s best school in sports, participating schools will compete in the championship at Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad starting October 26.

Schools and athletes who are in the age range of 3-18 years can register for the competition and pick a sport to compete, with registrations coming to close soon.

SFA, who are the sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team and Khelo India Youth Games, since its inception in 2015 have focused on sporting championships at the grassroots level, enabling 12 championships at Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Uttarakhand, across 28 sporting disciplines, with participation of 200,000 athletes and more than 4000 schools.