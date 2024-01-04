Shanmukha Pulli emerges victorious in HCC Third Max-16 InHouse Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Shanmukha Pulli emerged victorious in the HCC Third Max-16 InHouse Chess Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday.

He scored 5 points out of 6 rounds to clinch top spot ahead of Andabatla Satvik and G Hemanth Eshwar who took second and third places with 4.5 respectively.

Results: Final Round: Shanmukha Pulli (5) lost to Hemanth Eswar G (4.5), Andabatla Satvik (4.5) bt Vishwanath Kannam (3.5), Vinay Kumar Goud Chenna (4) bt Natura Bethi (3.5), Kushi Soma Srivatsa (2) lost to Ishaan Kandi (4), Rishi Pallagani (3) bt Kashyap Abhay Srivatsa (1), Ranganamaina Manotej (1) lost to Sreesha Kandi (3), Hotgi Hetesh (0) lost to Harshit Kolluru (2); Top 10 rankings: 1. Shanmukha Pulli, 2. Andabatla Satvik, 3. G Hemanth Eswar, 4. Ishaan Kandi, 5. Vinay Kumar Goud Chenna, 6. Natura Bethi, 7. Vishwanath Kannam, 8. Rishi Pallagani, 9. Sreesha Kandi, 10. Kushi Soma Srivatsa.