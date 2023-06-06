Teenaged shepherd drowns in farm well in Adilabad

A 17-year-old shepherd drowned in a farm well while he was drinking water from it at Thandra village in Utnoor mandal on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Utnoor Assistant Sub-Inspector Dileep said the shepherd Jatu Ramesh slipped into the well and met a watery grave when he was drinking water from it. Ramesh was the eldest son of Gajeram and native of Thandra village.

Locals saw the body in the well and alerted the police, who reached the spot and retrieved the body. Based on a complaint received from Gajeram, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigation is on.