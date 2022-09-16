SIB Chief visits Maoist-affected police stations in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

SIB Chief of Operations Prabhakar Rao interacts with police officials in Kotapalli police station on Friday. Prabhakar Rao along with in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan visited Maoist-affected police stations in Kotapalli mandal centre and Nelwai village in Vemanpalli mandal.

Mancherial: Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Chief of Operations T Prabhakar Rao said that a special surveillance was on the movement of banned Maoists. He along with in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan visited Maoist-affected police stations in Kotapalli mandal centre and Nelwai village in Vemanpalli mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao said that the Telangana Police has been completely successful in controlling the Maoists in the state and they are thwarting the tactics of the extremist. The Maoists have already completely lost their reign over Telangana state. A fool-proof surveillance has been established against the movement of outlawed ultras.

SIB Chief asked policemen to be vigilant and not show laxity under any circumstances. The officers and staff were advised to have self-confidence while working in the Maoist-affected police stations. He spoke to the police officials working in the two police stations and inquired about present situation.

The officials were asked about the details of the ferry points in the Pranahita catchment area, the details of the Maoist-affected villages and the condition of the forest area. Information was also gained regarding the movements of sympathizers, militants, Maoists and their sympathisers in the region. Special attention should be given to Maoist movements in consultation with police in coordination with personnnel of bordering states.

Prabhakar Rao told the police to be accessible to the people and the safety of the people was the responsibility of the police. He said that they should visit the remote areas and find out the needs and problems of the people and solve them within the scope of the law, and each police personnel should be responsible and perform their duties with discipline.

Jaipur ACP G Narender, Chennur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar and Kotapalli Sub-Inspector Venkat and his counterpart of Nelwai Naresh were present.